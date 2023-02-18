Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield squared off in a women’s Flyweight contest earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) at UFC Vegas 69 from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. In a wild fight, Blanchfield submitted her foe in the second.

The two women wasted no time in trading, and Andrade landed a big right hand early. To her credit, Blanchfield fired right back and landed some straight punches. Then, she smartly clinched up along the fence, but Andrade circled to the center quickly. Andrade defended another takedown moments later, but Blanchfield was holding her own on the feet.

Blanchfield landed a nice counter cross and then another! Andrade flurried forward, but she was looking sloppy and swinging wildly. An Andrade uppercut found its market, causing some redness. She started to land more effectively in the second half of the round, which concluded with a final takedown attempt from Blanchfield.

After some quick exchanges from both women to start the second, Blanchfield scored her first takedown of the fight with an inside trip. Andrade pretty much immediately gave up her back, allowing Blanchfield to jump on and immediately lock in a rear naked choke!

Blanchfield just announced herself as one of the very best female fighters in the sport. She’s an elite talent, right here and right now! Her kickboxing showed a lot of improvement here, and she also proved a great deal by willingly stepping into the fire opposite a proven knockout artist.

Result: Erin Blanchfield defeats Jessica Andrade via second-round rear naked choke

