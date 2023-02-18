Bryce Mitchell is a magnet for weird accidents outside of the Octagon.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) featherweight contender once tangled his own scrotum in a power drill accident and now he finds himself pulling a massive splinter out of the middle of his hand. This most recent accident is not nearly as serious as the first one, but “Thug Nasty” can’t seem to keep his body out of harm’s way.

Late Friday night, Mitchell posted a few photos and an explanation for the accident to his Instagram account (shown below). He showed off his bloody hand and the dagger-like splinter that did the damage. All in all, Mitchell seemed to be in good spirits.

“That splinters like 3 inches long,” wrote Mitchell. “I tried to cut it out myself and almost passed out. It was buried in my hand. Doc just got it. I will always wear gloves from now on. And the fight’s still on I ain’t no bitch.”

Mitchell didn’t completely explain how the splinter got into his hand, but considering he does all of the work around his own farm it likely happened from that. Luckily, Mitchell got the splinter removed and will make a full recovery.

“Thug Nasty” is coming off his first professional loss when he was submitted by Ilia Topuria at UFC 282 back in December. Mitchell was 6-0 in the UFC before that fight and will look to get back into the featherweight win column when he meets Jonathan Pearce at UFC 288 this May (providing he doesn’t run into any more splinters).