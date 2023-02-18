Video: Watch UFC Vegas 69 post-fight press conference live stream

UFC Vegas 69 officially wrapped up tonight (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, and fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night led by a main event clash between women’s flyweight contenders Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield, a lightweight tilt pitting veteran Jim Miller against brawler Alexander Hernandez, and a light heavyweight co-main event involving Jordan Wright and Zac Pauga, there will be a lot to discuss when the fighters take to the stage.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live around 10:15 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC Vegas 69 results and coverage click here.