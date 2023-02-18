Erin Blanchfield may have locked down her first ever UFC title shot last night (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) at UFC Vegas 69 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s flyweight contender submitted former UFC champion Jessica Andrade in the main event.

In addition to the women’s flyweight headliner, UFC Vegas 69 spit out a long list of memorable performances. Check them all out below:

Flyweight prospect Clayton Carpenter made good on his UFC debut with a submission finish over Juancamilo Ronderos (watch HERE)

A.J. Fletcher nabbed his first Octagon win with a guillotine choke finish over welterweight newcomer Themba Gorimbo

Light heavyweight veteran Philipe Lins won his second-straight with a knockout finish over former UFC title challenger Ovince Saint Preux

Mayra Bueno Silva continued her winning ways with a kneebar stoppage over women’s bantamweight veteran Lina Lansberg

Lightweight newcomer Nazim Sadykhov scored an impressive third-round finish over Evan Elder in a wild back-and-forth affair

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 69 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder Performance of the Night: Erin Blanchfield Performance of the Night: Mayra Bueno Silva

For complete UFC Vegas 69 results and coverage click here.