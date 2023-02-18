 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Philipe Lins obliterates Ovince Saint Preux in 49 seconds | UFC Vegas 69

By Dan Hiergesell
Philipe Lins turned in his first Octagon finish earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) at UFC Vegas 69 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the Brazilian veteran stopped former UFC light heavyweight interim title challenger, Ovince Saint Preux, with a first-round knockout (punches).

Lins wasted no time implementing his game plan as he launched a straight left that rocked Saint Preux. Lins proceeded to chase OSP around the cage looking for the finish. He eventually landed a brutal left hand that stopped Saint Preux in his tracks.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Lins, 37, is now 2-0 since returning to 205 pounds last year. The former Professional Fighters League (PFL) standout seems way more comfortable fighting outside of the heavyweight division and it could lead to good things in a light heavyweight class still looking for fresh talent.

For complete UFC Vegas 69 results and coverage click here.

