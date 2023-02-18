Carpenter locks in the first round submission for his debut win #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/65QKMKbExK

Clayton Carpenter turned in a memorable Octagon debut earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) at UFC Vegas 69 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the undefeated flyweight stopped Juancamilo Ronderos via first-round submission (rear-naked choke).

Ronderos was the betting underdog in this fight, but the Columbian fighter was hanging around early. He scored a nice body kick before securing a takedown along the cage. Ronderos was in control before Carpenter threatened with a triangle off his back. Carpenter then switched to an armbar before gaining top control and eventually working into mount. Ronderos had to turn over and gave up his back, which led to Carpenter’s submission finish.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Carpenter, 26, is now 7-0 in his young mixed martial arts (MMA) career with three submission and two knockouts. Having already fought under the bright lights of the Contender Series last August Carpenter looked ready for his official UFC debut. He’s a nice addition to a talent-rich flyweight division and a prospect who could hit the top 15 by the end of the year.

