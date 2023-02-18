 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Highlights! Erin Blanchfield chokes out Jessica Andrade in breakout performance | UFC Vegas 69

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Andrade v Blanchfield Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Erin Blanchfield took her game to the next level earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) at UFC Vegas 69 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s flyweight contender stopped former UFC champion Jessica Andrade with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

To the surprise of all, Blanchfield burst out of the gate with forward movement and crisp striking. She shocked Andrade with her activity and was able to gain control early. Andrade landed some good shots towards the end of the first, but stood no chance in the second round when Blanchfield got her to the ground.

Blanchfield, who is known for her grappling, wasted little time moving into side control. As Andrade tried to get free Blanchfield took her back and put the finishing touches on a breakout performance. One that could very well earn her a shot at the UFC women’s flyweight title.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

For complete UFC Vegas 69 results and coverage click here.

