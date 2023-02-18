Erin Blanchfield took her game to the next level earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) at UFC Vegas 69 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the women’s flyweight contender stopped former UFC champion Jessica Andrade with a second-round submission (rear-naked choke).

To the surprise of all, Blanchfield burst out of the gate with forward movement and crisp striking. She shocked Andrade with her activity and was able to gain control early. Andrade landed some good shots towards the end of the first, but stood no chance in the second round when Blanchfield got her to the ground.

Blanchfield, who is known for her grappling, wasted little time moving into side control. As Andrade tried to get free Blanchfield took her back and put the finishing touches on a breakout performance. One that could very well earn her a shot at the UFC women’s flyweight title.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Ready for her moment!@Blanchfield_MMA enters for her first career main event #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/2F4DSOQ5qN — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

Less than a month removed from her last victory, @JessicaMMAPro's coming for another W in our #UFCVegas69 main event! pic.twitter.com/8IvYynEtic — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

ERIN BLANCHFIELD IS THE REAL DEAL @Blanchfield_MMA submits Jessica Andrade in R2 of our #UFCVegas60 main event! pic.twitter.com/JKucj9X1Xl — UFC (@ufc) February 19, 2023

23-year-old Erin Blanchfield has her eyes set on women's flyweight gold #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/Niwm1e9AGu — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 19, 2023

For complete UFC Vegas 69 results and coverage click here.