An injury will not allow Charisa Sigala to get back up! #KnuckleMania3 pic.twitter.com/ZFHxod2OJp

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) staged one of its biggest events of the year last night (Fri., Feb. 17, 2023) as KnuckleMania 3 unfolded live from inside Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The card proved to be one of the more memorable events the promotion has ever put on.

In the main event of the evening, BKFC light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt retained his title with a massive comeback knockout win over Mike Richman. Also on the card, UFC legend Diego Sanchez made his BKFC debut only to get battered and bloodied by former world boxing champion Austin Trout. Former NFL star and UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy also made his BKFC debut, losing to Josh Watson by vicious knockout.

Despite all of that action, a women’s bout between Jayme Hinshaw and Charisa Sigala may have produced the most gruesome result of KnuckleMania 3. The only female fight on the card saw Hinshaw clobber Sigala with a massive right hand in Round 1 that sent her crashing to the canvas. Unfortunately, Sigala’s ankle got caught up in the fall and she suffered a pretty gnarly injury. One that is rarely seen inside of the boxing ring (bare knuckle or not). Sigala was tough enough to try to return to her feet, but it wasn’t happening.

Check out the final moments below: