The bad blood boiled over into the ring last night (Fri., Feb. 17, 2023) at BKFC KnuckleMania 3 from inside Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M., as BKFC light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt put his belt on the line in a main event clash with former Bellator MMA standout Mike Richman. The title fight ended in a massive knockout with seconds remaining in the first round.

Hunt and Richman were caught up in some serious pre-fight trash talk, including a press conference brawl that literally broke the stage (watch HERE). So to say the bad blood was at an all-time high for this main event showdown would be an understatement. Both light heavyweights wanted to end the other in the most violent manner possible.

Richman, who is no stranger to a brawl, looked to be in control in the early going and even scored a significant knockdown of Hunt. That’s when the champion returned to his feet and proceeded to flatline Richman with a monstrous right hand. Richman went limp to the canvas and Hunt retained his title with his most memorable BKFC performance to date.

Check out the video highlights below: