Highlights! Elvin Espinoza submits Damir Ferhatbegovic, wins contract | PFL Challenger Series 2023

By AlexBehunin
2023 PFL Challenger Series: Week 4 Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Elvin Espinoza is now an official Professional Fighters League (PFL) fighter.

PFL’s 2023 “Challenger Series” continued to roll on at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., tonight (Fri., Feb. 17, 2023), adding Evin Espinoza to the PFL roster after an impressive finish as Espinoza (8-0) finished Damir Ferhatbegovic via second-round rear-naked choke.

Espinoza is no stranger to the PFL, as he competed for them twice before in showcase fights. He made his PFL debut against Hopeton Stewart in 2021 during a showcase bout in the playoffs, winning first-round submission. He would return to the promotion in his only fight of 2022 against Corey Jackson, winning a unanimous decision.

With the win on Friday, Espinoza has more than likely punched his ticket for the 2023 lightweight season.

The other finalists up for a PFL contract were Canadian prospect and former Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Anthony Romero (12-1), who won his fight via unanimous decision against Tony Caruso.

The other two fights of the night both saw decisions. Charlie Decca (4-2) kicked off the card and defeated Jose Aguayo via unanimous decision.

Manoel Sousa picked up a split decision over fellow Brazilian Paulo Henrique with some entertaining grappling exchanges.

As week four wraps up, Espinoza joins Heavyweight Abraham Bably (watch), Featherweight Amanda Leve, and Welterweight Thad Jean as PFL “Challenger Series” contract winners so far this year.

Check out the official results:

  • Elvin Espinoza def. Damir Ferhatbegovic via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:53
  • Manoel Sousa vs. Paulo Henrique via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
  • Anthony Romero def. Tony Caruso via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Charlie Decca def. Jose Aguayo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

