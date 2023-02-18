Highlights! Elvin Espinoza submits Damir Ferhatbegovic, wins contract | PFL Challenger Series 2023

Elvin Espinoza is now an official Professional Fighters League (PFL) fighter.
PFL’s 2023 “Challenger Series” continued to roll on at Universal Studios in Orlando, Fla., tonight (Fri., Feb. 17, 2023), adding Evin Espinoza to the PFL roster after an impressive finish as Espinoza (8-0) finished Damir Ferhatbegovic via second-round rear-naked choke.
THE CROWD GOES WILD! ELVIN ESPINOZA GETS THE FINISH IN THE 2ND ROUND!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/RXnMb95uFJ
Elvin Espinoza takes Damir Ferhatbegovic down! #PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/y320E8nzxv
Espinoza is no stranger to the PFL, as he competed for them twice before in showcase fights. He made his PFL debut against Hopeton Stewart in 2021 during a showcase bout in the playoffs, winning first-round submission. He would return to the promotion in his only fight of 2022 against Corey Jackson, winning a unanimous decision.
With the win on Friday, Espinoza has more than likely punched his ticket for the 2023 lightweight season.
MOOD— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
Elvin Espinoza with the @budlight Contract Cheers of the week
[ B2YB @budlight | #PFLonFubo ] pic.twitter.com/5n7anF18O3
The other finalists up for a PFL contract were Canadian prospect and former Dana White’s Contender Series alumni Anthony Romero (12-1), who won his fight via unanimous decision against Tony Caruso.
"THE GENIUS" DROPS CARUSO!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/nzOy8tfBjd
Anthony Romero takes Caruso's back! 2nd round starting now!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/19PDYrHDtA
Caruso survives but is deducted 1 point for a fence grab #PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/9VFJ3yJtP5
The judges all see this 30-26 all in favor of @Genius_mma!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/FyrXuQx3Cx
The other two fights of the night both saw decisions. Charlie Decca (4-2) kicked off the card and defeated Jose Aguayo via unanimous decision.
Charlie Decca lands flush with a switch kick and wobbles Aguayo, then secures the takedown!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/Jg0wjH9oh6
Manoel Sousa picked up a split decision over fellow Brazilian Paulo Henrique with some entertaining grappling exchanges.
Manoel Sousa attacks Laia's legs! Entertaining 1st round! 2nd round coming up shortly...#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/UNyB3CMKyt
Manoel Sousa attacks with an armbar but Paulo Laia gets a beautiful escape! #PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/gNW5PTC51M
The crowd is loving these exchanges. Awesome 2nd round so far between Sousa vs Laia#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/aN4QpGDbeG
Sousa ends the 1st round with an armbar attempt but Laia is able to escape AGAIN! 3rd round up now!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/WlqG8YDk4N
Sousa attacks with an arm triangle but Laia escapes!#PFLonFubo LIVE NOW | @fuboSports— PFL (@PFLMMA) February 18, 2023
: https://t.co/OS8jfeZCov
: https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/XpMcr6LvvV
As week four wraps up, Espinoza joins Heavyweight Abraham Bably (watch), Featherweight Amanda Leve, and Welterweight Thad Jean as PFL “Challenger Series” contract winners so far this year.
Check out the official results:
- Elvin Espinoza def. Damir Ferhatbegovic via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:53
- Manoel Sousa vs. Paulo Henrique via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
- Anthony Romero def. Tony Caruso via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-26)
- Charlie Decca def. Jose Aguayo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Loading comments...