Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield full fight video preview for UFC Vegas 69 main event

Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield are just a couple of hours away from their UFC Vegas 69 flyweight main event on ESPN+, going down TONIGHT (Sat., Feb. 18, 2023) inside the promotion‘s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Check out their fight video preview embedded above.

Andrade (24-9) is stepping into the UFC Vegas 69 main event on short notice, replacing Taila Santos after the Brazilian withdrew earlier this month. “Bate Estaca” is the winner of three straight, having recently pummeled Lauren Murphy at UFC 283 in Rio.

As for Blanchfield (10-1), she’s been flawless in four trips to the Octagon. “Cold Blooded” was recently seen tapping out Molly McCann at UFC 281 last November in New York, her seventh straight win dating back to her competitive days on the regional circuit.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

