Former NFL star and UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy felt the wrath of bare knuckle boxing Friday night (Feb. 17, 2023) at BKFC KnuckleMania 3 from inside Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M., losing to combat veteran Josh Watson via second-round knockout.

Hardy, who parted ways with UFC back in Mar. 2022 after posting a 4-5 (1 NC) record, was making his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) debut in what many expected to be a victory. After all, “Prince of War” had won back-to-back professional boxing fights to end 2022 and has proven to be a serious knockout puncher.

Unfortunately for Hardy, Watson was game to play spoiler. The heavyweight fighter caught Hardy with a nasty left hand counter in the second round that planted the former UFC contender. Hardy was left sprawled out as Watson taunted him in victory. It was not the bare knuckle boxing debut Hardy was hoping for and a performance he’ll soon try to forget.

Check out the full fight highlights below: