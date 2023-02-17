It’s not every day that we get to see a 130-pound fighter go toe-toe-toe with a 265-pound heavyweight, but that’s exactly what fight fans got on Friday at Dogfight Wild Tournament in Barcelona, Spain.

Related Commission Asks Snitches For More Deets

To be honest, I did a triple take when seeing this highlight pop up on the social media feed. It’s anyone’s guess how a fight between a flyweight and a heavyweight got sanctioned, but seems like Spain is leading the charge. The fight was labeled an “exhibition match,” but that’s just a fancy way of saying “we don’t really care.”

The bout in question took place on the main card of Dogfight Wild Tournament and was contested between flyweight fighter, Raymison Formiga, and unsuspecting heavyweight, Roger Dalet, who upon checking doesn’t seem to have any professional combat experience at all.

Related Mac Booting TUF Guys In Favor Of Inner Circle

Still, it’s plausible that a 6’6”, 265-pound heavyweight could still take care of business against a 130-pound flyweight half his size even with a limited skillset. Unfortunately, size could not make up for a lack of fighting (and cardio) and it allowed Formiga to chop Dalet down in the very first round. Dalet tried hard to overpower the Brazilian veteran, but Formiga eventually got in top control and worked his way for the armbar submission finish.

It was wild to say the least and a true pound-for-pound clash for the ages (just kidding). Check it out below and let us know your thoughts!