The mixed martial arts (MMA) community has mixed feelings about the future debut of YouTube sensation and semi-professional boxer, Jake Paul, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) newcomer, Bo Nickal, is one fighter who is actually looking to help prepare “Problem Child.”

Paul, who is currently scheduled to finally meet Tommy Fury inside of the boxing ring next weekend, has already signed with Professional Fighters League (PFL) with the plan to debut in MMA later this year. It’s unknown at this time when or even who Paul will fight, but it’s intriguing to know he’ll be trading in his boxing gloves for MMA ones very soon.

While Paul has already started some MMA training — including kicking and grappling — he remains green to the sport. A background in high school wrestling certainly helps, but Paul is going to need some really good training moving forward if he plans to make a successful career in MMA.

Paul, who seems eager to test his luck inside of the cage, has already been linked to American Kickboxing Academy for his upcoming MMA training. However, “Problem Child” is not tied to any gym and is free to seek out whomever gives him the best advice. That’s where Nickal comes in.

Nickal, who is a three-time NCAA Division I national wrestling champion, is on the cusp of his UFC debut next month. The 27-year-old fighter is one of the hottest prospects to come into MMA in quite some time, which has afforded Nickal multiple opportunities to raise his professional stock. This includes signing on with Paul’s newest venture, Betr, which is the world’s first micro-betting app.

Nickal is hoping his newfound relationship with Paul will lead the two to some valuable training time in the gym.

“We haven’t met in person yet. We got to FaceTime and chat a little bit, which was super cool,” Nickal told TMZ Sports. “He’s doing such awesome things in boxing and in the media space. I’m sure we’re going to be training together. I know he just signed with the PFL and hopefully, he’ll be taking an MMA fight soon. I’m sure that I’ll be able to help him out a little bit on that end.”

“100%,” said Nickal when asked if he’d help train Paul. “I’m super excited to train with him. Not only to be able to help him out a little bit on the MMA/grappling side but also to learn from him. He’s had a ton of experience boxing, so it would be awesome to be able to get together and work together.”

Nickal, who is undefeated at 3-0 in his own professional MMA career, is currently scheduled to fight middleweight veteran Jamie Pickett at UFC 285 on Mar. 4 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout is expected to open up a ESPN+ pay-per-view (PPV) card headlined by the heavyweight debut of Jon Jones.