Fight fans can now watch the slow-motion video replay of all the action from UFC 284 last weekend in Perth, Australia, including Islam Makhachev’s lightweight title defense over featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski (highlights HERE).

Last weekend produced more to talk about than just a pound-for-pound superfight. While fight fans got to witness one of the most entertaining 155-pound battles in recent memory they also got to see Volkanovski outpacing Makhachev and nearly taking his crown. Makhachev ended up winning via unanimous decision, but many pundits believe Volkanovski had done enough to become UFC’s newest double champ.

Adding to the mix is the recent controversy surrounding Makhachev’s alleged IV use after UFC 284’s weigh ins. It’s unknown at this time exactly what went down, but for now Makhachev remains the lightweight champion of the world. However, he still isn’t the pound-for-pound best.

Luckily, fight fans can relive last weekend by watching UFC 284’s “Fight Motion” video in the above player. It features a slow-motion look at some of the best Octagon action from Perth and a better assessment of the controversial main event between Makhachev and Volkanovski.

