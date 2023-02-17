Report: Conor McGregor removing TUF 31 contestants to ‘make room’ for his own fighters

Sounds like a handful of “Ultimate Fighter” contestants are getting eliminated from the combat sports reality show before they even get the opportunity to fight.

That’s because Conor McGregor, who is set to coach TUF 31 opposite fellow lightweight star Michael Chandler, is making room for his own, hand-picked fighters. When you generate the kind of money “Notorious” does, you can make those sorts of decisions.

The report comes from industry insider and sports agent Danny Rubenstein.

Ken Cross, Mitch Ramirez and Brandon Jenkins all got pulled off to make room for 3 of Conor’s guy to be on the show. — Daniel Rubenstein (@dannyrube) February 17, 2023

Expect the promotion to release the full roster of lightweight and bantamweight fighters in the coming days.

Following the conclusion of TUF 31, which is set to air this May on ESPN, McGregor and Chandler will collide atop a UFC pay-per-view (PPV) card in late 2023, marking the first fight for “Notorious” since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

“I’m looking forward to it,” McGregor told Britain’s The Daily Mirror. “I’m looking forward to it. I feel good. I feel energetic. I feel ready. You know, I’m throwing up my high kicks faster than I’m throwing out my jab. So I’m very excited to get back.”

