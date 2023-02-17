Jessica Andrade vs. Erin Blanchfield staredown video from UFC Vegas 69 weigh ins

An unexpected banger of a main event goes down TOMORROW Don't miss @JessicaMMAPro vs @Blanchfield_MMA live on @ESPNPlus ! #UFCVegas69 pic.twitter.com/540BW1qRHb

Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield came face-to-face at the conclusion of the UFC Vegas 69 weigh ins on Friday (get full results and video here), squaring off ahead of their flyweight main event on ESPN+ this Sat. night (Feb. 18, 2023) inside APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Watch them stare each other down in the embedded video above.

Andrade (24-9) is stepping into the UFC Vegas 69 main event on short notice, replacing Taila Santos after the Brazilian withdrew earlier this month. “Bate Estaca” is the winner of three straight, having recently pummeled Lauren Murphy at UFC 283 in Rio.

As for Blanchfield (10-1), she’s been flawless in four trips to the Octagon. “Cold Blooded” was recently seen tapping out Molly McCann at UFC 281 last November in New York, her seventh straight win dating back to her competitive days on the regional circuit.

Nothing left to do now except fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 69 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 4 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN+ main card start time at 7 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 69 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive here. For the updated and finalized “Andrade vs. Blanchfield” fight card and ESPN+ line up click here.