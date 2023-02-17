Dramatic weight cut renders UFC fighter impotent

To put this in musical terms, Alex Hernandez went from Steely Dan to Limp Bizkit in one single training camp.

That’s because “The Great Ape” made the not-so-great decision to drop down to the 145-pound weight class to battle Billy Quarantillo at the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event last December in Las Vegas, which ended with a second round technical knockout loss.

And a picket-line penis.

“I’ve got some of the best nutritionists in the world, Perfecting Athletes is the group I go with. It’s not like I wasn’t eating it was just small man,” Hernandez told reporters at the UFC Vegas 69 media day (transcribed by Express.co.uk). “It was rough, it was the roughest. It wasn’t like I was moaning every day, I was locked in, but my d*ck didn’t even work in the morning. I was Gender X, just moving through for three months. Just a straightforward path.”

Hernandez, 30, returns to the lightweight division to throw hands opposite battle-tested veteran Jim Miller as part of the UFC Vegas 69 event this Sat. night (Feb. 18, 2023) at APEX in Las Vegas, following a 155-pound fight camp that freed him of “pain and struggling.”

Things are looking up, so to speak.

“Doing that for enough time probably weighs on the brain a little bit,” Hernandez continued. “It was tough, everything was low. Everything was depleted. I felt strong though. I felt fast, I felt faster than I’ve ever felt. The conditioning was fantastic, but I just needed to keep the mental game right. I just needed to remember why I was doing all this pain and struggling for.”

For the rest of the UFC Vegas 69 fight card and ESPN+ lineup click here.