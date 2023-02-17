Live: UFC Vegas 69 early weigh ins video results | Andrade vs. Blanchfield

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 69 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweights Jessica Andrade and Erin Blanchfield. The action gets underway this Sat. night (Feb. 18, 2023) on ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a light heavyweight co-headliner between TUF 30 standout Zac Pauga and former “Contender Series” contestant Jordan Wright.

Before the ESPN+ live stream gets underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the lightweight showdown between Alex Hernandez and Jim Miller, all 22 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 69 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Andrade vs. Blanchfield” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 69 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 69 Main Card On ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Jessica Andrade (124) vs. Erin Blanchfield (125.5)

205 lbs.: Zac Pauga (205.5) vs. Jordan Wright (204)

265 lbs.: Josh Parisian (266) vs. Jamal Pogues (249.5)

205 lbs.: William Knight (206) vs. Marcin Prachnio (205)

155 lbs.: Alex Hernandez (156) vs. Jim Miller (155.5)

UFC Vegas 69 ‘Prelims’ Card On ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Mayra Bueno Silva (136) vs. Lina Lansberg (135.5)

145 lbs.: Jamall Emmers (145) vs. Khusein Askhabov (146)

205 lbs.: Philipe Lins (203.5) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (206)

155 lbs.: Evan Elder (155.5) vs. Nazim Sadykhov (155.5)

170 lbs.: A.J. Fletcher (171) vs. Themba Takura Gorimbo (171)

125 lbs.: Clayton Carpenter (125) vs. Juancamilo Ronderos (125)

