Diego Sanchez vs Austin Trout staredown video, full BKFC KnuckleMania 3 weigh-in results

Former UFC welterweight slugger Diego Sanchez will collide with former WBA boxing champion Austin Trout as part of the upcoming BKFC: “KnuckleMania 3” bareknuckle pay-per-view (PPV) event TONIGHT (Fri., Feb. 17, 2023) at Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Sanchez and Trout had a pretty intense face off, mashing heads before exchanging warnings. “The Nightmare” is a huge betting underdog for tonight’s fight since both combatants are relegated to throwing hands, a ruleset that would appear to favor “No Doubt.”

Complete BKFC KnuckleMania 3 weigh ins results below:

KnuckleMania 3 Main Card

(C) Lorenzo Hunt (185), (IC) Mike Richman (183.6) *to unify the BKFC World Light-Heavyweight Title

Diego Sanchez (165), Austin Trout (165.4)

John Dodson (125), Jarod Grant (126.6)

Greg Hardy Jr. (295.6), Josh Watson (282)

Jayme Hinshaw (115.4), Charisa Sigala (115.2)

Noah Cutter (173.6), Will Santiago (174.4)

Gaston Reyno (154), Daniel Vansickle (153.2)

Joshua Moreno (173.2), Christian Torres (172.8)

Chevvy Bridges (155.8), Kevin Croom (155.4)

KnuckleMania 3 Preliminary Card

Eric Dodson (144.4), Gene Perez (142.4)

Nick Gonzalez (144.2), Lardy Navarro (142.8)

Derek Perez (135.4), Anthony Sanchez (135.2)

“It could be my last fight, the way the world is going right now,” Sanchez said during the KnuckleMania 3 media day (via KRQE). “I feel like God’s coming back, and I’m rapture-ready.”

“Oh, it’s going to be his last fight,” Trout countered. “He already knows that I’m about to retire this cat. That’s funny. He’s like, ‘This is my last.’ But you know what they say about the dying lion. The dying tiger is most dangerous. So, I have not taken this lightly, but yeah, I believe I’m going to retire him.”

