 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

BKFC KnuckleMania 3 highlights: Diego Sanchez bloodied in lopsided debut loss

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Diego Sanchez left a lot to be desired in his bare knuckle boxing debut Friday night (Feb. 17, 2023) at BKFC KnuckleMania 3 from inside Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, N.M., as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend was bloodied and battered by former WBA Jr. middleweight world champion Austin Trout.

Sanchez hasn’t competed professionally since parting ways with UFC back in Sept. 2020 following a decision loss to welterweight Jake Matthews. “Nightmare” had a brief stopover at Eagle FC, but ended up losing a decision to fellow UFC veteran Kevin Lee in Mar. 2022. He’s been gearing up for a return to combat sports ever since and Friday night was supposed to be his coming out party.

Unfortunately for Sanchez, he met a more skilled and technical puncher. Trout was able to batter Sanchez for the majority of the fight as the former UFC contender plodded forward trying to connect on anything he could. Eventually, Sanchez had absorbed too much damage to an already bloody face and the referee/doctor was forced to step in for the fourth-round TKO stoppage.

Check out the video highlights below:

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania