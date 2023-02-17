Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Ciryl Gane is one of the most naturally talented men in MMA.

Gane spent a few years competing in Muay Thai prior to his MMA career, but he didn’t really have an extensive combat sports background. Nevertheless, he was able to pick up on wrestling and grappling incredibly quickly, joining the UFC roster after just three fights on the regional scene. Just another two years later, Gane was lifting the interim UFC Heavyweight title over his head.

His journey from professional debut to UFC title only took three years! That’s astounding, even at Heavyweight. Though he did come up short to another generational talent in Francis Ngannou, he’s since rebounded and put himself back in position to fight for the title against all-time great Jon Jones at UFC 285.

As it turns out, Gane may be even more talented than previously understood. While speaking with La Sueur, Gane recently revealed that he only trains in the lead up to fights, which is pretty wild considering how rapidly he still seems to be improving.

“I love grappling,” Gane said in French (via MMA Junkie). “But unfortunately, I’m lazy, that’s the truth. I only train when a fight is announced. I have a lot of media obligations. Professional opportunities outside of the sport. You can’t say no to all these things. I also have to give time to my family, rest well.”

“If I look back at my career, this a regret: I only train when a fight is announced,” Gane said. “I had my fight against Tuivasa (in September), barely trained since then, and now I’m back it since the Jones fight has been announced.”

Oddly enough, Gane’s opponent may be able to relate. Jones had admitted several times to neglecting training at the height of his powers, notably bragging that he beat up Daniel Cormier “after a weekend of cocaine.” Still, the results of either man cannot be questioned, as both have proven themselves more than capable of putting on championship-level performances across five rounds.

Insomnia

Will Kevin Lee allow Al Iaquinta to save his career? It’s basically time for a Rocky 3 moment!

Confidence has never been a problem for old Kev pic.twitter.com/OOEcwwHnxj — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 16, 2023

I’m the only person in the world that could train @MoTownPhenom to be ufc champion… fortunately for Khamzat and Leon and the rest of the division im focused on real estate … — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 16, 2023

Wow, I just learned that Jake Paul would absolutely embarrass Andrew Tate in a boxing match. This is damn near Stephen A. Smith calibre mitt work ...

rate andrew tate's pad work pic.twitter.com/pCpqp9hake — Dovy (@DovySimuMMA) February 16, 2023

Is this side-by-side of Jones as favorable as the original tweet implies? I don’t see it.

Jon Jones literally has kept his speed for HW.



The video on the left is 10 years ago so its him at his fastest. Jon is now probably 30lbs heavier and has basically the same speed. Gane is in trouble... pic.twitter.com/XVGzqt60zE — Sicky does MMA (Jon Jones AND NEW) (@MMARR0N) February 15, 2023

Legless Liam Harrison sounds like a perfect opponent for Floyd Mayweather’s retirement tour.

Let’s check in on Diego Sanchez ahead of his boxing match tomorrow, I’m sure he’s training really hard! Oh wait, he’s in full Satanic Panic mode ...

Related Merciful Trout Will KO Sanchez With Body Shot

Shavkat Rakhmonov is an absolutely massive Welterweight, look at him dwarfing Lee and Li Jingliang!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

With as much respect as I can muster: that was an awful spinning back kick.

Bro went night night pic.twitter.com/dHce8Pu8Ij — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) February 16, 2023

Getting soccer kicked by CRO COP of all people seems like a really bad time.

#EnEsteDia Dos leyendas de PRIDE se vieron las caras pic.twitter.com/Cuk61VN6sA — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) February 15, 2023

There’s some real skill in the amateur MMA scene.

Random Land

A drunken blast from the past.

Midnight Music: Rock, 1977

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.