Jorge Masvidal sees ‘stars aligning’ to ‘give Leon Edwards a beating in his own backyard’

Jorge Masvidal believes things are coming together quite nicely as his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career reaches year No. 20.

“Gamebred” hasn’t had the best of luck inside the Octagon in his recent three outings, suffering rather lopsided defeats in all three. Despite his lack of success as of late, Masvidal sees his misfortune turning around starting with his return to action at UFC 287 on April 8, 2023, in his hometown of Miami, Florida.

“Twenty years later, and now the UFC returns to my city, and it just so happens to be that I’m still fighting,” Masvidal told MMA Junkie. “I could’ve retired in many different occasions due to injuries, you know, all kinds of things that happen in this sport. So it’s like all the stars are aligning, and the universe is giving me this. It wants me to go through this. You’ll see the battle that I will give to my people.”

Masvidal takes on fellow former Welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, in his upcoming bout. It will have been just over one year since the 38-year-old last fought, dropping a unanimous decision loss to an old friend turned bitter enemy, Colby Covington (watch highlights).

A win over Burns in Miami is exactly what the veteran feels can kick off an opportunity to finish an unsettled beef with the current champion, Leon Edwards.

“There’s a lot of factors that need to take place — but that’s the plan,” Masvidal said. “All the stars need to align again. I’d go to the U.K. again because I’d like to give him a beating in his own backyard. I’m going to take his head off, and that’s it. That’s what I envision every day.

“Why not have faith in something? I have a lot of faith, he concluded. “I have a lot of knowledge on Gilbert and Leon. If you ask me, I beat both.”

Edwards makes his first title defense against Kamaru Usman at UFC 286 in London, England, on March 18, 2023.