Gervonta Davis pleads guilty in hit-and-run case

WBA lightweight champion Gervonta Davis was back in court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of an accident involving bodily injury, failing to notify of property damage, driving with a revoked license, and running a red light, according to ESPN. The 28 year-old pugilist, who waived his right to trial, was responsible for a hit-and-run crash back in November 2020 that left four people injured.

Related Conor McGregor Compares Himself To Gervonta Davis

Sentencing has been delayed until May 5, giving Davis plenty of time to finalize his 136-pound catchweight fight against undefeated super lightweight sensation Ryan Garcia, currently on the books for April 15 in Las Vegas. “Tank” is coming off a technical knockout victory over Hector Garcia back in January of this year while Garcia hasn’t competed since stopping Javier Fortuna last July in Los Angeles.

The 28 year-old Davis will return to court on Feb. 23 in Fort Lauderdale to answer for a misdemeanor domestic violence charge of battery causing bodily harm, stemming from a Dec. 27, 2022 incident involving the mother of his one year-old daughter. The 28-0 southpaw pleaded not guilty to the charges and the victim has since petitioned the court to dismiss the case in an affidavit filed just last month.