Islam Makhachev warns, ‘You must be held accountable for such accusations’ — should Dan Hooker be worried?

UFC was probably feeling pretty good after the “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski” pay-per-view (PPV) event last weekend in Perth, which not only sold out RAC Arena but also delivered one of the best fights in recent memory between current lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and reigning 145-pound titleholder Alex Volkanovski.

Unfortunately all the good vibes emanating from the aftermath of UFC 284 have been snuffed out by the controversy started by UFC lightweight Dan Hooker. “The Hangman” is a Volkanovski teammate and former opponent of Makhachev who recently accused the lightweight champion of using an intravenous line (IV) to cheat.

Probably to help with that “killer weight cut.”

What followed was a presumption of guilt followed by an avalanche of confusing rules and regulations that both incriminate and exonerate Makhachev, depending on which side of the fence you’re on. Longtime manager Rizvan Magomedov called the claims “BS” and accused Hooker of being a “salty loser looking for attention.”

“You must be held accountable for such accusations,” Makhachev wrote on Twitter.

Should Dan Hooker be worried?

Former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones, during his buildup to the UFC 159 main event against Chael Sonnen, told the combat sports media “The American Gangster” had been doing steroids his entire career. Sonnen threatened to file suit over the “reckless” accusations and “Bones” — sans proof — was forced to apologize.

“I advised Dan [Hooker] against even talking about it,” coach Eugene Bareman told The MMA Hour. “Look, as you can see, that information has holes in it, that’s what I’m alluding to, but also there’s enough information there for to be like, ‘Eeeh…’ This is why Alex and the rest of the team are laughing because we’re like, something’s going on there, we just can’t reliably say what it is.”

Sadly, Makhachev’s alleged mystery nurse has yet to come forward.

“It’s frustrating because the whole sport should be played on an even playing field. Then again, you can’t reliably say that Islam cheated, so I wouldn’t go out there and say that in the manner that Dan did,” Bareman continued. “That’s just — I don’t think you can reliable say that. But something was going on there.”

