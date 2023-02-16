PFL 2023 regular season kicks off April 1 in Las Vegas feat. Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes

Professional Fighters League (PFL) today announced the upcoming fight card for its 2023 Regular Season kickoff, PFL 1, taking place on Sat., April 1 at The Theater inside Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, airing LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+.

2022 PFL Featherweight Champion Brendan Loughnane headlines the card against UFC veteran Marlon Moraes. In the PFL 1 co-main event, 2022 PFL Light Heavyweight Champion Robert Wilkinson returns to battle former UFC title challenger Thiago Santos, who makes his “SmartCage” debut after signing with the promotion last fall.

“The 2023 PFL Regular Season is shaping up for our best season yet, and I’m excited to watch our Featherweight and Light Heavyweight divisions compete on April 1,” said PFL President of Fighter Operations, Ray Sefo. “From returning PFL World Champions, to league debuts from MMA stars, fight fans across the world are in for a treat starting with PFL 1 in Las Vegas.”

PFL 1 full lineup below:

ESPN Card:

145 lbs.: Brendan Loughnane vs. Marlon Moraes

205 lbs.: Robert Wilkinson vs. Thiago Santos

145 lbs.: Movlid Khaybulaev vs. Ryoji Kudo

145 lbs.: Chris Wade vs. Bubba Jenkins

205 lbs.: Omari Akhmedov vs. Will Fleury

ESPN+ Card:

205 lbs.: Krzystof Jotko vs. TBA

205 lbs.: Marthin Hamlet vs. Mohammed Fakhreddine

205 lbs.: Joshua Silveira vs. Sam Kei

145 lbs.: Alejandro Flores vs. Daniel Torres

145 lbs.: Jo Sungbin vs. TBA

TBA Showcase vs. TBA Showcase

