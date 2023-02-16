Jon Jones ‘totally cool’ with Daniel Cormier calling his fight at UFC 285

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier were part of one of the most heated rivalries in combat sports history. But all that is now behind ‘Bones’ as he prepares to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285.

In a series of tweets, Jones said he was fine with the idea of his one-time nemesis commentating his fight, and even interviewing him afterwards in the cage if he beats Ciryl Gane on March 4th.

“DC you are more than welcome to commentate at my fight,” Jones wrote. “I think you are really good at what you do. I trust that you would be non-biased. All the best brother.”

When a fan replied with the hashtag #LetDCDoTheOctagonInterview, Jon agreed to that too.

“Whoever wants to do it, totally cool with me,” he tweeted. “I feel like I’m in a whole new chapter of my life, let bygones be bygones.”

Of course, Jones couldn’t help but poke some fun at his history with Cormier, referencing the time he was caught calling “DC” a p—y on a hot mic.

You still there? — BONY (@JonnyBones) February 15, 2023

There’s been no official announcement on who will be commentating UFC 285, but most North American pay-per-views are handled by Jon Anik, Joe Rogan, and Daniel Cormier. Cormier has gotten a lot of heat from fans over the years for alleged bias towards his friends and teammates in the sport. He’ll undoubtedly be under a microscope during the Jones fight, should he decide to accept Jones’ invitation to stay on in his typical role.

Jon Jones is stepping into the cage for the first time since February 2020, when he defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes. A pay dispute with the UFC led to him relinquishing his title and stepping away from active competition, but all that is sorted as “Bones” prepares to make his long-awaited heavyweight debut against former interim champion Ciryl Gane.

That fight goes down on March 5th in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also on the card: a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso, plus a welterweight contenders match between Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov. Hot prospect and amateur wrestling juggernaut Bo Nickal also makes his UFC debut against Jamie Pickett.