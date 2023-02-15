Power Slap fighter flunks drug test for cocaine, draws lengthy NSAC suspension

Just listen to the IMPACT of this John Davis slap [ #PowerSlap : Road to the Title airs every Wednesday at 10 pm ET/PT on TBS ] pic.twitter.com/oljisB5885

UFC President Dana White lobbied for regulation over his new slap fighting promotion and Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC), never one to turn down an opportunity for income, rubber stamped the application to help White and Co. bring some legitimacy to an otherwise nonsensical sporting competition.

With Season 1 of “Power Slap” well underway, NSAC managed to nab its first competitor thanks to a positive drug test. Light heavyweight bruiser Jon Kennedy flunked for cocaine after his slapout loss to John Davis and will spend nine months on the sidelines, according to MMA Junkie, in addition to his fine of $476.

Related Defiant Dana Defends Power Pay Plaint

Things weren’t much better on the UFC side.

Up-and-coming flyweight Carlos Mota popped for the metabolic modulator meldonium and will have to fork over a whopping $2,848 in fines. In addition, the former LFA 125-pound champion was suspended for two years and won’t be eligible to compete until Oct. 2024. Meldonium has been on the WADA list of banned substances since early 2016.

Mota’s lone UFC appearance resulted in a unanimous decision loss to Cody Durden.