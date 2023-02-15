UFC 285 referee, judging assignments set for ‘Jones vs Gane’ in Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just a couple of weeks away from its upcoming UFC 285: “Jones vs. Gane” pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for Sat., March 4, 2023 inside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Referee Marc Goddard will oversee the five-round heavyweight headliner between Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane, contested for the 265-pound title and scored by veteran officials Michael Bell, Sal D’AMato, and Ron McCarthy.

That’s according to MMA Junkie.

In addition, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will look to defend her 125-pound title opposite top contender Alexa Grasso. The referee for that 25-minute co-headliner is Jason Herzog, scored by Ben Cartlidge, Derek Cleary, Chris Lee.

UFC 285 will also feature the debut of Bo Nickal, who makes his first Octagon appearance after graduating Dana White’s “Contender Series” back in September. Elsewhere on the card, Geoff Neal and Shavkat Rakhmonov hook ‘em up at 170 pounds.

