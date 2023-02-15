Bellator MMA returns to Hawaii for double-header event on April 21-22 featuring two title fights

'That's what we look forward to, representing our islands on our island' - #Hawaii 's Yancy Medeiros, @BellatorMMA returning to Honolulu on April 21 & 22 for #Bellator294 & #Bellator295 https://t.co/TtYrf5r3VG #BellatorHawaii @ymedeiros @RaufeonStots #BellatorHawaii #HawaiiMMA pic.twitter.com/vF0UDeImXU

Bellator MMA will once again return to Hawaii for a two-night doubleheader where titles will be on the line for both star-studded events taking place on consecutive nights, according to a recent report from KOHN2.

At Bellator 294, current women’s Flyweight champion Liz Carmouche will defend her title against Deanna Bennett on Friday April 21, 2023 inside Neal S. Blaisdell Center in Honolulu. Carmouche defended her title against former division queen, Julianna Velasquez, submitting her via armbar in round two at Bellator 289.

Bennett, meanwhile, is on a three-fight win streak and is coming off back-to-back wins over Jsutin Kish. Also participating on the card will be Keoni Diggs, Kai Kamaka III and Sumiko Inaba, among others, though opponents have yet to be named.

The following night, Sat., April 22, interim Bantamweight champion, Raufeon Stots, will defend his belt against Patchy Mix in the finale of the Bantamweight Grand Prix. On an 11-fight win streak, Stots was last seen defeating Danny Sabatello via split-decision at Bellator 289.

Mix, meanwhile, earned his spot in the finale by taking out Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 279 and Magomed Magomedov at Bellator 289. Mix is currently on a four-fight win streak and is 6-1 under the Bellator banner.

Also fighting on the card will be local talents Yancy Medeiros taking on Charlie Leary, wile Ilima-Lei Macfarlane has yet to lock down an opponent for the event. Both events will air on Showtime.

