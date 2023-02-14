Mateusz Gamrot fills in for Dan Hooker, faces Jalin Turner at UFC 285

Mateusz Gamrot is back.

FanSided confirmed today (Tues., Feb. 14, 2023) that the No. 7-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight contender, Gamrot, is stepping in to replace the recently injured Dan Hooker against Jalin Turner at UFC 285 on March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The short-notice bout will be Gamrot’s first appearance since suffering a unanimous decision setback against Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022. Gamrot rode a four-fight winning streak before the loss.

Turner will have to adjust his preparations from two extremely different styles in Hooker and Gamrot. Hooker, who broke his hand preparing for the clash, is primarily a striker who can land lethal blows from distance. Gamrot, on the other hand, provides a tactical overall approach with his game and a willingness to fight anywhere the action can go. A Turner win would launch him right into the top contender mix, extending his winning streak to six straight and presumably stealing Gamrot’s spot in the rankings.

The current 14-fight UFC 285 lineup can be seen here.

265lbs.: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane

125lbs.: (C) Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

125lbs.: Viviane Araújo vs. Amanda Ribas

185lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett

170lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

185lbs.: Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis

135lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce

185lbs.: Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault

155lbs.: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics

135lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat

115lbs.: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci

135lbs.: Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez

155lbs.: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner

170lbs.: Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan