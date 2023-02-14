Mateusz Gamrot fills in for Dan Hooker, faces Jalin Turner at UFC 285

Mateusz Gamrot is back.
FanSided confirmed today (Tues., Feb. 14, 2023) that the No. 7-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight contender, Gamrot, is stepping in to replace the recently injured Dan Hooker against Jalin Turner at UFC 285 on March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The short-notice bout will be Gamrot’s first appearance since suffering a unanimous decision setback against Beneil Dariush at UFC 280 in Oct. 2022. Gamrot rode a four-fight winning streak before the loss.
Turner will have to adjust his preparations from two extremely different styles in Hooker and Gamrot. Hooker, who broke his hand preparing for the clash, is primarily a striker who can land lethal blows from distance. Gamrot, on the other hand, provides a tactical overall approach with his game and a willingness to fight anywhere the action can go. A Turner win would launch him right into the top contender mix, extending his winning streak to six straight and presumably stealing Gamrot’s spot in the rankings.
The current 14-fight UFC 285 lineup can be seen here.
- 265lbs.: Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane
- 125lbs.: (C)Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso
- 125lbs.: Viviane Araújo vs. Amanda Ribas
- 185lbs.: Bo Nickal vs. Jamie Pickett
- 170lbs.: Geoff Neal vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
- 185lbs.: Derek Brunson vs. Dricus du Plessis
- 135lbs.: Cody Garbrandt vs. Julio Arce
- 185lbs.: Julian Marquez vs. Marc-André Barriault
- 155lbs.: Kamuela Kirk vs. Esteban Ribovics
- 135lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear vs. Farid Basharat
- 115lbs.: Jessica Penne vs. Tabatha Ricci
- 135lbs.: Cameron Saaiman vs. Leomana Martinez
- 155lbs.: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Jalin Turner
- 170lbs.: Ian Garry vs. Song Kenan
