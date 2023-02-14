Matt Brown returns, battles Court McGee at UFC ‘Fight Night’ event on May 13

Longtime welterweight bruiser Matt Brown will make his UFC return against fellow 170-pound veteran Court McGee as part of the upcoming “Fight Night” card on May 13, which does not have an official city or venue attached at this time but could land at the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A place that’s “always in the mix.”

“Coming back, I’m going to smash some faces,” Brown told MMA Fighting. “Court, he’s a great guy, I’ve hung out with him before. Great competitor. We both have similar backgrounds in some respects. We both overdosed. He’s really embraced that. So I’ve got a lot of respect for the guy but I’m ready to go in there and smash his (expletive) face in with my elbow.”

Brown (23-19) has not competed since registering a split decision loss to Bryan Barberena at UFC Columbus back in March 2022. McGee (21-11) is also looking to blast his way back into the win column, having fallen to Jeremiah Wells at UFC Austin last June.

“With this specific one they offered me two guys,” Brown continued. “They offered me a younger guy and then they offered Court and they said basically you can pick whichever one and I went for Court. I kind of played that card this time and to be honest, I think the younger guy may have been an easier fight. But that was the card I played this time so we’ll see what happens.”

The May 13 event is expected to be topped by the light heavyweight showdown between Anthony Smith and Johnny Walker.