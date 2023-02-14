‘The GOAT is back’ — UFC 285 gets first video trailer for return of Jon Jones

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) recently dropped its first trailer for the upcoming UFC 285 pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, headlined by the Jon Jones vs. Ciryl Gane heavyweight title bout on Sat., March 4, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, marking the first fight for the former light heavyweight “Bones” in over three years.

The video makes a big deal out of Jones’ status as the greatest of all time (GOAT) and “Bones” would undoubtedly recapture his place as the sport’s pound-for-pound (P4P) king — a spot currently held by featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski — with a victory over Ciryl Gane, giving Jones championship gold in two different weight classes.

“Bones” is currently ranked No. 10 in the promotion’s P4P rankings.

The winner of Jones vs. Gane is expected to fight former champion Stipe Miocic at some point later this year, unless top contender Curtis Blaydes — already in the conversation before last month’s surprise announcement — can convince matchmakers he’s next in line for the heavyweight strap.

For the rest of the UFC 285 fight card and PPV lineup click here.