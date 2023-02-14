Welcome to Midnight Mania!

It wouldn’t be a super fight without a bit of controversy.

UFC 284’s main event between Alexander Volkanovski and Islam Makhachev really exceeded expectations (watch highlights here). Volkanovski was able to push Makhachev more than any prior opponent despite the size disadvantage, resulting in a highly skilled and closely contested fight that some fans thought the Australian won. Nevertheless, Makhachev was awarded the victory in a game of inches.

Clearly, it was a fight where every little aspect counted, which is perhaps why UFC Lightweight Dan Hooker, Volkanovski team mate, and former Makhachev opponent Dan Hooker didn’t hold his peace. The day after UFC 284, Hooker took to Twitter to accuse Makhachev of rehydrating via an intravenous infusion. The problem? IV usage has been banned by United States Anti Drug Administration (USADA) since 2016. Prior to banning, IVs were commonly used by athletes to rehydrate after gnarly weight cuts, allowing quicker recovery and less time spend dehydrated.

Islam Makhachev definitely cuts a lot of weight, and he was surely feeling that strain in the championship rounds. Nevertheless, Makhachev’s team responded on Monday. One of his managers, Rizvan Magomedov, issued a statement to MMA Junkie outright denying the accusations, as well as attributing Hooker’s claims to sour grapes.

“We all know this is completely BS,” Magomedov said. “The guy is a loser. He’s salty and just looking for attention, and that’s it.”

I rip into the UFC for all the annoying, cheap s—t the promotion does pretty much whenever given the opportunity. However, inducting Jens Pulver into the Hall of Fame is a long overdue move, and UFC deserves props for finally getting around to it.

One of the more powerful moments I have seen on #theMMAhour. The legend, Jens Pulver, tells Ariel what his first thought was when he saw that he was being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. @arielhelwani @jens_pulver pic.twitter.com/0YuSehTW4b — AFeldmanMMA (@afeldMMA) February 13, 2023

Ilia Topuria wants that “T-City” smoke.

Where you are ? https://t.co/0sMeCRy1Eo — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) February 13, 2023

Al Iaquinta accidentally describes the last three years of UFC fights:

Power slap but with calf kicks — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) February 12, 2023

Stephen Thompson shows off one of his signature kicking techniques!

Some additional details on Andre Fili’s injury — detached retina has always sounded real scary.

If you have not yet rage quit the sport of MMA due to a judges’ decision, you’re not yet a real fan. I think my angriest moment came when Frankie Edgar lost (allegedly) to Benson Henderson the second time ...

Lil Wayne’s UFC boycott lasted 9 minutes.



Incredibly relatable. Whomst among us has not been “done with the UFC forever” for a 10 minute span? pic.twitter.com/YkM56roq2Y — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) February 12, 2023

It’s been quite a while since amateur boxing highlights have graced the column. CHECK HOOK!

Sometimes, letting the ref know you’re in control and the other guy can’t do anything is enough.

Piersma wins by way of "Say Uncle" strikes!!#CombatFC3 pic.twitter.com/USHbAYpKt3 — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) February 11, 2023

Caught the kick and took his time with the follow up ...

