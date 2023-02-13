Dan Hooker accuses ‘cheating dog’ of using I.V. to re-hydrate for UFC 284 fight

Dan Hooker seems to be accusing Islam Makhachev of cheating following the Dagestani’s big win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 284.

Makhachev beat Volkanovski via unanimous decision in a surprisingly close contest on Sunday afternoon in Perth, Australia (watch the highlights here). But would he have been able to do it without the help of an intravenous infusion, which is banned by USADA? In a series of tweets, Volkanovski’s City Kickboxing teammate Dan Hooker threw down the gauntlet and accused Makhachev (without naming him) of using an I.V.

Makhachev looked terrible when he stepped on the scale to make 155 pounds for his title fight against Volkanovski. Fighters have to hydrate without the help of an I.V. bag full of fluids, but Hooker claims Islam broke the rules and got one anyway.

“Dumb c— thinks he can fly to Australia hire a nurse to give him an I.V and we won’t find out,” Hooker wrote on Twitter. “Cheating dog.”

“USADA doing f— all,” he wrote in another tweet, referencing an article from back when the I.V. ban was added. It had Jose Aldo claiming USADA would need to ‘put security guard with me 24 hours a day’ to stop him from using an I.V. after weigh-ins to re-hydrate.

It may not be that simple for fighters to get away with I.V. use, though. USADA drug testing is more effective at stopping cheats than that. Reportedly, their blood tests can detect if hydration through I.V. tubing has taken place. How effective this test is and how long it still works after an I.V. is used is unclear. Drug testing is an arms race where both sides try to keep their methods secret to stay one step ahead.

Still, if Dan Hooker has found proof that Makhachev’s team hired a nurse to administer an I.V., that’s pretty damning evidence already. Except ... maybe he hasn’t? In a follow-up tweet he seemed to imply he might not have proof.

“Prove me wrong,” he wrote instead. “Bet cha can’t.”

That’s not exactly how these things go, Dan. If you’re saying Islam Makhachev hired a nurse to give him an I.V., it’s not up to anyone to prove that did or didn’t happen but you. Otherwise it just comes off as sour grapes from a salty teammate.

But if this is more than just an irresponsible allegation and there’s evidence, Islam Makhachev could be facing a USADA suspension and the loss of his title for illegally hydrating prior to UFC 284.