Women’s mixed martial arts (MMA) legend, Jessica Andrade, steps up on just one-week notice to headline UFC’s return to its APEX facility this Saturday (Feb. 18, 2023), taking on fast-rising Erin Blanchfield in an impromptu ESPN+-streamed main event. UFC Vegas 69 will also see The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 30 runner-up, Zac Pauga, square off with kill-or-be-killed finisher, Jordan Wright, and Marcin Prachnio battle William Knight in another Light Heavyweight title.

Assorted cancelations have trimmed UFC Vegas 69’s “Prelims” undercard down to six bouts, the first three of which we’ve broken down below ...

155 lbs.: Nazim Sadykhov vs. Evan Elder

Unfazed by an unsuccessful professional debut, Nazim Sadykhov (7-1) smashed his way through CFFC and Fury FC to secure a spot on Contender Series. There, he knocked out Ahmad Suhail Hassanzada in the third round of a contract-winning performance.

His six professional finishes include five via (technical) knockout.

When Preston Parsons needed a new opponent on short notice in April 2022, Evan Elder (7-1) moved up in weight to answer the call. His abilities didn’t quite match his ambition, resulting in his first-ever defeat.

He’ll enjoy a three-inch reach advantage.

Between the short notice and the fact that he was fighting a powerful wrestler 15 pounds above his normal weight class, I’m willing to cut Elder a lot of slack for losing to Parsons. However, I just don’t see this going much better for him. Though Sadykhov lacks that sort of takedown onslaught, he’s a devastating counter-puncher, and Elder’s shown off a tendency to linger in the pocket.

Sadykhov’s poor lateral movement and tendency to get hit coming in do give Elder a shot, but Sadykhov’s got a clear edge in firepower. In the end, he batters Elder into submission inside the first five minutes.

Prediction: Sadykhov via first round technical knockout

170 lbs.: A.J. Fletcher vs. Themba Gorimbo

Fletcher earned a UFC berth by flattening Leonardo Damiani with a flying knee on Contender Series. He’s still chasing his first Octagon victory, having lost decisions to Matthew Semelsberger and Ange Loosa in UFC.

His eight professional finishes are split evenly between knockouts and submissions.

Themba Gorimbo (10-3) — EFC’s former Welterweight champion — saw a three-fight win streak snapped at the hands of Professional Fighters League (PFL) veteran, Handesson Ferreira. His next bout took him to Fury FC, where he scored a unanimous decision over Julio Rodrigues.

He’ll have a nearly 10-inch reach advantage over Fletcher.

By all rights, this is Fletcher’s fight to lose. Gorimbo’s inability to deal with Ferreira’s wrestling gives “The Ghost” a clear path to victory, and while Fletcher is facing a comical reach disadvantage, he’s sharp enough to deal with Gorimbo’s wild bursts of offense. The question, of course, is Fletcher’s cardio. It’s now failed him twice in a row, and while you could attribute the first time to Semelsberger’s pace and the second time to fighting at altitude, it’s hard to see him bouncing back if it gives out again.

Call me crazy, but I’m willing to believe in him. Gorimbo isn’t active enough off of his back to make Fletcher burn energy from the top and I imagine Las Vegas’ air will treat him much better than Salt Lake City’s. In short, he dominates Gorimbo from the top to secure his first UFC victory.

Prediction: Fletcher via unanimous decision

125 lbs.: Clayton Carpenter vs. Juancamilo Ronderos

Clayton Carpenter (6-0) went from 6-1 amateur to 5-0 pro on his way to Contender Series. Though “Concrete” failed to put Edgar Chairez away after 15 minutes, his unanimous decision victory was enough to earn him a contract.

Three of his four finishes have come in the first round.

Juancamilo Ronderos (4-1) — a former undefeated (9-0) amateur — scored his first marquee victory as a professional by upsetting TUF and UFC veteran, Eric Shelton. He then stepped up on short notice to fight David Dvorak, who choked him out midway through the second round.

He fights for the first time in almost 21 months.

I honestly believe Ronderos is better than that Dvorak debacle would suggest and that Carpenter has some serious flaws in his game. This isn’t the complete wipeout the odds suggest. Still, it’s hard to pick against Carpenter after Ronderos’ grappling completely failed to make a dent on Dvorak. If nothing else, “Concrete” is durable and persistent.

Ronderos has had nearly two years to improve, so an upset wouldn’t be the most shocking thing in the world, but Carpenter’s aggression, wrestling and ground-and-pound should carry him to a debut victory.

Prediction: Carpenter via unanimous decision

Three more UFC Vegas 69 "Prelims" undercard bouts remain to preview and predict, including the long-delayed UFC debut of undefeated (23-0) prospect, Khusein Askhabov.

