‘Soft call!’ UFC fighters react to the Kansas City Chiefs winning Super Bowl 57

After four quarters of hard played football, the Kansas City Chiefs are this year’s Super Bowl champions.

It was a back and forth game with the Chiefs starting strong only to suffer a number of setbacks in the second quarter. As the game went to halftime the Philadelphia Eagles were up 24-14 and the Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes was limping off the field with a potentially game ending ankle injury.

But Mahomes did end up playing on and was instrumental in the Chiefs pulling off a comeback in the fourth quarter. A late rally by the Eagles was stifled by Kansas City defense — and a little help from a questionable call from the referees. Glad to see MMA isn’t the only sport where the officials end up affecting things dramatically.

The final score : Chiefs 38, Eagles 35.

Oh, and almost everyone agrees Rihanna rocked the halftime show solo, and she did it while pregnant as well.

Now let’s take a look at what UFC fighters had to say about the game, from the very start of the night to the final fateful moments that decided the winners.

All good people! Enjoy the super bowl! Stay hydrated today! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) February 12, 2023

Gotta take Philly tonight. KC and the bills have a bit of a rivalry, and you can’t root for your enemies that’s sports 101. Also have some homies in Philly #gobirds ? — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 12, 2023

CHEIFS gonna win by 21 u heard it here first — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 12, 2023

Philly gonna burn town tonight no matter how the game goes — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 12, 2023

Lip sing ? — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 13, 2023

Didn’t know pregnant women twerk look so hot. #nfl — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) February 13, 2023

The halftime show #SuperBowl — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) February 13, 2023

If Rihanna is pregnant…she missed the chance for the biggest gender reveal ever #RihannaSuperBowl — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) February 13, 2023

To me that’s a completed pass and then a forced fumble by great defensive timing but hey what the fuck do I know. Refs change the game yet again — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) February 13, 2023

RiRi was great, but when tf are we going to get a Metallica halftime show? — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 13, 2023

Toney is a dog ! That boy ran with purpose ! #NFL #SuperBowl — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 13, 2023

This is a game lfg eagles — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 13, 2023

That hit looked like the good ole days of football — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 13, 2023

Ruined the whole game with that soft call #SuperBowl — Carlos Hernandez (@carlows25) February 13, 2023

The chiefs and the refs played a perfect game to beat the eagles lol — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) February 13, 2023

Was it really holding..? Who knows, but doesn’t matter now. Chiefs are super bowl champs — Miles Chapo Johns (@milesxjohns) February 13, 2023

Mahomes will prob win 5-6 more Superbowls if we’re being honest ! They’ve been winning with little investments on offense & defense . What happens when they spend a little #SuperBowl — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) February 13, 2023

What kinda shot you think Mahomes got in his ankle at halftime? — Eryk Anders (@erykanders) February 13, 2023

Let us know what you thought of the game, Maniacs ... and your favorite commercials too!