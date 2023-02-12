Super Bowl time, score and live discussion for Eagles vs. Chiefs

The Philadelphia Eagles will be battling the Kansas City Chiefs in tonight’s (Sun. Feb 12, 2023) Super Bowl 57 extravaganza, held inside the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona with a start time of 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the Peacock streaming network.

Last year’s classic rap ensemble featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and more will be replaced by Rihanna, who will be performing for the first time in years. There’s no word yet on any special guests but we’d be surprised if there weren’t a number of star-studded cameos.

As for the National Anthem, Country music star Chris Stapleton will do the honors of bringing them stars and stripes to life in lyrical form. R&B singer Babyface will be doing a rendition of America The Beautiful as well.

Also on the menu: extremely expensive commercials packed full of celebrities. Keep an eye out for Melissa McCarthy, Miles Teller, Adam Driver, Anna Faris, Serena Williams, and P. Diddy.

But unlike last year, you won’t be seeing any ads for crypto-currency products. Last year’s Super Bowl was notable for a number of crypto ads, but following the big crypto crash and multiple big headline scams, it was decided that maybe it wasn’t such an ethical idea to push those risky financial products on the average consumer.

If you’re bored, or the game is a blowout and you want to talk about the pigskin problems of your favorite team, go ahead and use this post as your official live results and discussion thread throughout the big game. We’ll be sure to drop in the score changes, as they happen.

See you on the gridiron!