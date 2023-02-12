Looking to add some slap to your Super Bowl betting lines? Dana White has an offer for you!

White hasn’t publicly commented on the results of the wild UFC 284 Alexander Volkanovski vs. Islam Makhachev superfight. But he did update his Instagram stories to bring you some sweet betting action: a parlay on tonight’s Eagles vs. Chiefs Super Bowl 56 game and the Power Slap Heavyweight Championship.

The Super Bowl kicks off Saturday February 13th at 6:30PM EST, while the debut Power Slap pay-per-view is set to go down on March 11th. That night, Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varo will face 6-6 amateur MMA veteran “Wolverine” Ron Bata for the Power Slap heavyweight title.

As White has previously stated, Nevada has sanctioned gambling on Power Slap, and you can get some sweet action over at the Fertitta brothers’ Station Casinos should you so desire.

With the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles so closely matched, straight odds on the Super Bowl are kind of lame: the Eagles are a -120 favorite to the +100 dog Chiefs. But parlay that business with the Power Slap heavyweight championships and things start getting a little more interesting.

Dear Lord on a Sunday what degenerate would use these parlays pic.twitter.com/f0ZqHlcCmS — Jason Cruz (@dilletaunt) February 12, 2023

For example, a bet on the Eagles AND Darius “The Destroyer” both winning offers +140 odds. A bet on the Chiefs and “The Destroyer” is +180. Things get more interesting when you parlay with “Wolverine” Ron Bata. A bet on the Eagles and Bata is +400. A bet on the Chiefs and Bata is +500 ... that means if you bet $100 bucks, you’ll win $500 on top of your original bet.

All this to say it sounds like the inaugural Power Slap heavyweight championship is expected to be a blowout in favor of Darius “The Destroyer” Mata-Varo. But who knows what can happen in a ‘sport’ where the first slap is determined by coin toss?

Meet our first Power Slap coach, Darius the Destroyer!



He's 17-0 and widely regarded as the greatest slap fighter on the planet -- with insane power, an iron chin and flawless technique! Catch all the action when Power Slap comes to TBS in January 2023. pic.twitter.com/QcREUlfCUI — Power Slap Official (@powerslapleague) November 16, 2022

What do you think, Maniacs? Have these odds enticed you to bet some greenbacks on the result of a slap fight? Or are you going to keep your Super Bowl betting all boring and traditional with point spreads or how long the Star-Spangled Banner takes to sing?