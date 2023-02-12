Alexander Volkanovski ‘definitely’ thinks he beat Islam Makhachev on second viewing

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defended his title last night (Sat., Feb 11, 2023) against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, via unanimous decision (watch highlights!).

During the UFC 284 post-fight press conference, Volkanovski was disappointed with the fight because he felt he could have won, but he gave props to his opponent for winning the fight even though it was close (watch it).

However, a few hours after the fight, Volkanovski recanted his statement on Twitter and said he definitely thought he won after rewatching it.

“Just watched the fight, I definitely think I won 2,3, and 5,” Volkanovski wrote. “Surprised I didn’t get my hand raised! Let’s do the rematch, anywhere, anytime!”

Round two is the round that will be dissected for a couple of weeks, as it was very close.

At least Nate Diaz is on Volkanovski’s side.

Volkanoski (25-2) had his 22-fight win streak snapped at UFC 284 and will be going back down to featherweight to defend his title against Yair Rodriguez, who won the interim title against Josh Emmett in the co-main event (watch).

For complete UFC 284 results and coverage click here.