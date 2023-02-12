Islam Makhachev says he will be No. 1 P4P even if Jon Jones beats Ciryl Gane

Islam Makhachev believes he will hold the No. 1 P4P even if the former No. 1 P4P wins in March.

UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, and in the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an epic fight (watch it).

With the win over Volkanovski, Makhachev will most likely take the Australian’s No. 1 P4P ranking that he has held for several months.

During the post-fight press conference, Makhachev was asked about Jon Jones, who returns next month and was the No. 1 P4P fighter until he was removed due to inactivity.

“[I will still be ranked No. 1 P4P] because you know why,” Makhachev told reporters. “Jon Jones is a great fighter, of course. He’s the best, but last time he won a split decision, or he always has hard fights. I don’t know. I don’t think after [his] fight, he will be the best. I’m the best right now because I beat the best fighter in the world. This is why I think I deserve this. If somebody wants to be the best, I’m ready.”

Jones held the No. 1 P4P ranking for several years until Khabib Nurmagomedov took the spot after his retirement fight in October 2020. Jones retook the No. 1 spot in March 2021 but was knocked out of the top spot by Kamaru Usman after his impressive 2021.

What do you think, Maniacs?

