Video! Jens Pulver reacts to UFC Hall of Fame 2023 induction

Jens Pulver is going to be a UFC Hall of Famer, finally!

During the UFC 284 pay-per-view broadcast, it was announced that the UFC’s inaugural lightweight champion is finally Hall of Fame bound after years and years of fans and fighters begging for him to get in.

Pulver (27-19-1) will be inducted as part of the class of 2023 alongside already announced Jose Aldo.

Watch Pulver react to the news below:

Here is Jens Pulver’s live reaction to the news of being into the UFC’s Hall of Fame: pic.twitter.com/VjhS57x7EK — Zoheb MMA (@ZohebMMA) February 12, 2023

“Jens Pulver is a pioneer of the sport who was not only the first lightweight champion in UFC history, but someone who delivered some of the sport’s most memorable moments,” UFC president Dana White said in a press release. “No one will ever forget his knockout of John Lewis or his win over BJ Penn in their first fight, and his fight against Urijah Faber in 2008 was the biggest fight in WEC history at the time. Jens could do it all in the Octagon, and it will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.” h/t CBS Sports.

Pulver became the inaugural UFC lightweight champion by defeating B.J. Penn at UFC 35 after going 5-0-1 in the promotion. However, he would vacate the title after a contract dispute and leave the promotion. He would eventually return to the UFC in 2006 but would go 0-2, losing the rematch to Penn via submission.

‘Lil Evil’ would fight worldwide in numerous organizations such as Pride, WEC, Shooto, Titan, and ONE FC, eventually retiring in 2013.

From everyone from MMA Mania...Congrats Jen! It is about damn time.

