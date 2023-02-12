Video! Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira embrace backstage after UFC 284

From rivals to friends?

Islam Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight championship against Alexander Volkanovski last night (Sat., Feb 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. Makhachev defeated Volkanovski in an epic five-round battle via unanimous decision (Watch highlights!)

Backstage after the fight, former lightweight champion and Makhachev’s former opponent Charles Oliveira embraced him. The Brazilian hugged and showered him with Brazilian praise, although he probably didn’t understand him.

The former rivals fought last October in Abu Dhabi at UFC 280, in which Makhachev ran through the Brazilian and submitted him in the second round (watch it).

Will they rematch anytime soon? Well, Oliveira has to get through Beneil Dariush next, which is going down at UFC 288 on May 6.

As for Makhachev, he doesn’t have a next opponent in mind or a return date, but with the champion taking part in Ramadan, we can probably expect him in July or August.

