Nate Diaz reacts to Islam Makhachev’s title defense: ‘Islam got his ass whooped’

Nate Diaz wasn’t impressed with Islam Makhachev’s win.

UFC 284 went down last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the main event, Makhachev defended his UFC lightweight title against Alexander Volkanovski in an excellent fight. (Watch highlights!)

The Dagastani fighter became the first person to defeat Volkanovski inside the octagon, snapping his 22-fight win streak in the process.

After the fight, Stockton’s bad boy Diaz had the fight going to Volkanovski and felt Makhachev lost the fight.

Diaz tweeted, “Congrats [Alexander Volkanovski],” and then as soon as the scorecards were read a few minutes later, he wrote, “Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped.”

Yeah right Islam got his asss whooped — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 12, 2023

Diaz wasn’t alone in thinking Makhachev lost the fight as plenty of media and fighters felt the Volkanovski won the fight, including Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.

I thought volk won. — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023

Also, Diaz might have been biased towards Volkanovski because of his ongoing low-key feud with Makhachev’s teammate and mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Whatever the case, Diaz can think whatever he wants.

The ex-UFC fighter is still planning what his next move will be fight-wise and will probably be watching Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler very closely. Oh, and his fight promotion Real Fight Inc. will be debuting this year at some point.

For complete UFC 284 results and coverage click here.