 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

‘Peak MMA’ - Twitter reacts to Alexander Volkanovski’s gutsy performance against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284

The battle between the No. 1 and No. 2 pound-for-pound fighters in MMA did not disappoint. See what the fighters and fans had to say about that wild five round fight.

By Ryan Harkness
/ new
UFC 284: Makhachev v Volkanovski Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Alexander Volkanovski put on a heroic performance at UFC 284 in front of a hometown crowd. But in the end, Islam Makhachev was just too much for him.

The Dagestani fighter will leave Perth, Australia with the UFC lightweight title securely around his waist after beating Volkanovski 48–47, 48–47, and 49–46 on the judges’ scorecards. But Alexander “The Great” has nothing to be ashamed of coming off that loss. He was competitive across all rounds and gave Makhachev the toughest fight of his career. He was still pushing forward in the fifth round and finished the fight on top of Makhachev, raining down ground and pound.

It was a very solid performance. But not enough in the end to beat the lightweight champion.

Makhachev was just too sharp with his striking, catching Volkanovski as the Australian was forced to rush in to close the gaps. And every time Volkanovski over-extended himself, Makhachev would level change and land a takedown. Some Volk would fight off impressively, but not all of them. In the fourth round, Alex found himself trapped in a body triangle with Islam on his back. No amount of angry trash talk or awkward over-the-shoulder punches could change the way that round would go.

But while Makhachev walked away with the win, he didn’t really beat Volkanovski. The tough Australian walked away from this defeat with his stock up, having made a very competitive lightweight debut against a fighter that is now arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. For a fight many didn’t give Volkanovski a chance in, he made things surprisingly competitive. And it’s a bout that fans may be calling to see again down the road, considering we don’t see anyone who’ll be capable of beating either men in their respecrtive divisions.

Let’s take a look at what all the fighters and fans had to say about that amazing scrap.

In This Stream

UFC 284 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Islam vs. Volkanovski

View all 45 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania