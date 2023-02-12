Alexander Volkanovski put on a heroic performance at UFC 284 in front of a hometown crowd. But in the end, Islam Makhachev was just too much for him.

The Dagestani fighter will leave Perth, Australia with the UFC lightweight title securely around his waist after beating Volkanovski 48–47, 48–47, and 49–46 on the judges’ scorecards. But Alexander “The Great” has nothing to be ashamed of coming off that loss. He was competitive across all rounds and gave Makhachev the toughest fight of his career. He was still pushing forward in the fifth round and finished the fight on top of Makhachev, raining down ground and pound.

It was a very solid performance. But not enough in the end to beat the lightweight champion.

Makhachev was just too sharp with his striking, catching Volkanovski as the Australian was forced to rush in to close the gaps. And every time Volkanovski over-extended himself, Makhachev would level change and land a takedown. Some Volk would fight off impressively, but not all of them. In the fourth round, Alex found himself trapped in a body triangle with Islam on his back. No amount of angry trash talk or awkward over-the-shoulder punches could change the way that round would go.

But while Makhachev walked away with the win, he didn’t really beat Volkanovski. The tough Australian walked away from this defeat with his stock up, having made a very competitive lightweight debut against a fighter that is now arguably the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world. For a fight many didn’t give Volkanovski a chance in, he made things surprisingly competitive. And it’s a bout that fans may be calling to see again down the road, considering we don’t see anyone who’ll be capable of beating either men in their respecrtive divisions.

Let’s take a look at what all the fighters and fans had to say about that amazing scrap.

What a fight. That was incredible. Volk is all heart. Interested to see how these judges scored this…. #UFC284 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 12, 2023

The lightweight division seeing Islam Makhachev not being able to hold down a featherweight: #UFC284 pic.twitter.com/wXT3oEAUwX — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) February 12, 2023

Not sure who won but he'll of a performance from volk. — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) February 12, 2023

Lady & Gents we have a new P4P King

Congrats to @MAKHACHEVMMA #UFC284 — Aleksandar Rakic (@rakic_ufc) February 12, 2023

I thought volk won. — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023

Fight of the year fsfs — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) February 12, 2023

Makhachev proved a lot there about his striking. Yes, he's hittable, but he's got some power when he connects, and he can connect on a very talented striker. The wrestling is such an equalizer, even as a mere threat. #UFC284

(reposted sans typo) — Scott Fontana (@Scott_Fontana) February 12, 2023

Such a fun fight and what incredible heart from Volk. That 4th round. It kind of sucks that a fighter can win with a body triangle while doing nothing with it, but off memory Islam had 3 standing shots that Volk acknowledged before it hit the ground. #UFC284 — Paul Gift (@MMAanalytics) February 12, 2023

No one’s stock went down in that fight. Islam’s goes up. Volk’s goes way up. #UFC284 — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) February 12, 2023

That was a hell of a fight. And even if he lost Volkanovski did so much better than I expected and you gotta respect the hell out of that performance. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) February 12, 2023

Even in a loss, Alex Volkanovski could still retain the pound-for-pound #1 status and you can't be mad at that. pic.twitter.com/DXJ3i2E57t — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) February 12, 2023

If they take the #1 P4P away from Volkanovski this week it just proves what a load of bollox it is. — Seán Sheehan (@SeanSheehanBA) February 12, 2023

Oh man. Now there's this whole debate on if Volk still is the P4P best because he took it to the 155er coming up in the end....



Did not expect that narrative to come out of this. #UFC284 — Jason Hartley (@jasonthehart) February 12, 2023

Dare to be great fellas and ladies, its a beautiful thing to do. No one in hell you can watch that fight and then wake up Monday morning and not want to achieve anything. #UFC284 — Anatomy of a Fighter (@WillHarrisAOAF) February 12, 2023

I might pick Volk in a rematch. What I thought of as the problem areas he handled exceptionally well. And he was particularly reckless and impatient on the feet, which is unusual for him. Weirdly, feels like a more winnable matchup than it did before he lost it — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) February 12, 2023