‘Like a surgeon!’ Twitter reacts to Yair Rodriguez submitting Josh Emmett at UFC 284

Yair Rodriguez showed off his full arsenal of attacks en route to a champion performance at UFC 284. See what Twitter had to say about his impressive win.

By Ryan Harkness
UFC 284: Rodriguez v Emmett Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett engaged in a back and forth war at UFC 284, and it was everything we expected it to be. But in the end, Rodriguez was just too much for Emmett. “El Pantera” overwhelmed his opponent late in the second round, locking up a triangle submission to win the UFC interim featherweight title.

The fight started out with Emmett stuck on the outside with Rodriguez hitting him with kicks at all levels. But after half a round of that, “CC0” switched gears and found his way inside, landing a bomb that dropped Yair to the canvas. From there Emmett looked very dangerous on the ground, threatening with some vicious ground and pound before Rodriguez gained guard and his composure to end the round.

In the second round Yair Rodriguez once again went on the offensive with his kicks, landing some powerful shots to Josh Emmett’s body. He added in a hard step-in elbow that seemed to wobble Emmett, following it up soon after with a flying knee that sent both men down to the mat. Rodriguez ended up on his back in guard once again, which didn’t seem all that optimal ... until a frenzy of short punches to Emmett’s face concealed a quick triangle attack that teased out a tap at 4:19 of the second round.

Take a look at what fans and fighters had to say about the impressive performance from the new UFC interim featherweight champion.

