Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett engaged in a back and forth war at UFC 284, and it was everything we expected it to be. But in the end, Rodriguez was just too much for Emmett. “El Pantera” overwhelmed his opponent late in the second round, locking up a triangle submission to win the UFC interim featherweight title.

The fight started out with Emmett stuck on the outside with Rodriguez hitting him with kicks at all levels. But after half a round of that, “CC0” switched gears and found his way inside, landing a bomb that dropped Yair to the canvas. From there Emmett looked very dangerous on the ground, threatening with some vicious ground and pound before Rodriguez gained guard and his composure to end the round.

In the second round Yair Rodriguez once again went on the offensive with his kicks, landing some powerful shots to Josh Emmett’s body. He added in a hard step-in elbow that seemed to wobble Emmett, following it up soon after with a flying knee that sent both men down to the mat. Rodriguez ended up on his back in guard once again, which didn’t seem all that optimal ... until a frenzy of short punches to Emmett’s face concealed a quick triangle attack that teased out a tap at 4:19 of the second round.

Take a look at what fans and fighters had to say about the impressive performance from the new UFC interim featherweight champion.

Great first round. On the edge of my seat!!! #UFC284 — Wonderboy (@WonderboyMMA) February 12, 2023

Honestly a very close round. Rodriguez was coasting for the majority of the round, but Emmett cracked Rodriguez hard and landed blows on the ground #UFC284 — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) February 12, 2023

10-9 Josh Emmett through R1



You hear about the ultimate equalizer with that power - Emmett showed that after it was all Rodriguez early. #UFC284 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) February 12, 2023

This fight is... AWESOME — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) February 12, 2023

Great round!! Yair RD 1 #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023

I just want to point out that Yair ate the kind of shot that put Michael Johnson and Ricardo Lamas to sleep without even going down. Guy's chin is absurd — King Typo (@BoxingBusch) February 12, 2023

#UFC284 Yair killing that body like damn — unBROKEN MMA (@richiemgr) February 12, 2023

Yair Rodriguez as to be one of the most violent fighters on the roster. Every kick is a gunshot #UFC284 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) February 12, 2023

The best part about Yair’s fancy striking is you forget he’s still got that Mexican chin made out of pure fighting spirit. #UFC284 — MacMally (@MacMallyMMA) February 12, 2023

Yair makes it impossible for his opponents to not absorb damage. So creative, dynamic and down right violent. He is a very special talent. #UFC284 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) February 12, 2023

His kicks were so fast. Landed some brutal shots to the body. Emmet was too slow. That boy hungry. — Boston Salmon (@bostonboomboom) February 12, 2023

Kicked him up, kneed his body, ans triangled him. Cowboy hat is appropriate, that is some vintage Cerrone shit. — Counter Jab (@counter_jab) February 12, 2023

Yair is eating him alive , he looks amazing tonight #ufc284 — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) February 12, 2023

What a rise to the occasion. Came into the fight like a surgeon. Used the whole toolbox precisely where it needed and threw with insight and deadly intention each time. That was a pleasure to watch. #UFC284 #AndNew — (@justin_golight) February 12, 2023

Elite performance. Welcome to the World Champion club @panteraufc — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) February 12, 2023

Volk/Yair is gonna be absolutely insane — Kermit Jagger (@mormon_mma) February 12, 2023

Yair Rodriguez!! The elbows, the overall versatility. Triangle for the second-round win. Beautiful performance. And new. #UFC284 — Drake Riggs (@DrakeRiggs_) February 12, 2023

Yair Rodriguez put on a show. Lit up Josh Emmett on the feet, then finished him on the mat. Triangle choke gets the job done in some style. #UFC284 — Simon Head (@simonhead) February 12, 2023

Yair Rodriguez has improved a ton. You have to credit him and his team for the evolution. He's not just an action fighter any longer. A submission off his back in a title fight? Absolutely tremendous stuff. #UFC284 — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) February 12, 2023

Emmett never recovered from those knees, and then that elbow sent him into space for a second. He was definitely still in trouble before it hit the ground. — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 12, 2023

@panteraufc pic.twitter.com/0KLio7NTaT — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 12, 2023

Wow! Beautiful submission finish! Emmett was bringing heat, but the speed of those kicks man! I was saying it before that JE needed a early KO because the speed and variety will cause trouble. #UFC284 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) February 12, 2023