With UFC 284 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) of fights on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event superfight between UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski, a co-main event interim title fight featuring featherweight strikers Yair Rodriguez and Josh Emmett, and a welterweight clash involving streaking contenders Jack Della Maddalena and Randy Brown, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go live at around 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card.

