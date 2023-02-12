Islam Makhachev did just enough to retain his UFC lightweight title in a main event superfight with Alexander Volkanovski last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez captured interim featherweight gold with a second-round submission win over veteran Josh Emmett.

In addition to the main and co-main event attractions, UFC 284 produced a laundry list of high-tilt matchups, knockouts, and submissions. Check them out below:

Women’s strawweight veteran Loma Lookboonmee scored her first career submission win by stopping Elise Reed via rear-naked choke (watch HERE)

Flyweight prospect Kleydson Rodrigues lived up to his hype by stopping Contenders Series alum Shannon Ross with a 59-second TKO

Joshua Culibao shook off a terrible spinning back kick to the groin to submit fellow featherweight Melsik Baghdasaryan in the second round (highlights HERE)

Heavyweight power puncher Justin Tafa scored a huge knockout finish over Parker Porter just 66 seconds into the first round (watch HERE)

Jack Della Maddalena pushed his UFC welterweight record to 4-0 with a first-round submission finish over Randy Brown

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home a cool $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 284 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski Performance of the Night: Yair Rodriguez Performance of the Night: Jack Della Maddalena

For complete UFC 284 results and coverage click here.