Yair Rodriguez captured UFC gold last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when the veteran fighter stopped Josh Emmett via second-round submission (triangle choke) to win the interim featherweight title.

Rodriguez opened up with heavy body kicks to keep Emmett from entering range. Emmett was eventually able to close the distance to clip Rodriguez and then land substantial ground-and-pound.

Emmett went back to his power in the second round, but Rodriguez did serious damage with kicks and knees to the body. Rodriguez also landed a short elbow inside that really bothered Emmett. Eventually, Emmett was able to score a takedown along the cage, but Rodriguez was active off his back and set up the submission finish.

