Epic! Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski full fight video highlights | UFC 284

By Dan Hiergesell
Islam Makhachev narrowly defended his UFC lightweight title last night (Sat., Feb. 11, 2023) at UFC 284 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, when he collided with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski in a pound-for-pound superfight.

Volkanovski looked good in the early going with constant movement and stance switching. He ended up catching Makhachev with a good punch midway through the first that backed the champion against the cage. Volkanovski hurt Makhachev again early into the second, but Makhachev survived with a takedown. Volkanovski proved that he could get back to his feet and started to implement his offense. He even pinned Makhachev along the cage to land some solid shots inside.

In the third round, Makhachev tried to take Volkanovski down again, but the featherweight champion showed how strong he truly is. He nearly scored his own takedown, but Makhachev was was able to keep his footing. Volkanovski got a little cocky in the fourth round during a scramble and ended up giving Makhachev his back. Volkanovski defended nicely, but Makhachev scored valuable control time.

The fifth and final round saw Makhachev do significant damage with knees inside. Volkanovski suffered a cut under his eye in the process. Volkanovski kept showing an excellent takedown defense which allowed him to land a massive right hand to stun Makhachev and knock him down with one minute left. Volkanovski then rained down heavy ground-and-pound to put Makhachev on the brink of defeat.

In the end, it was Makhachev who did enough to retain his UFC lightweight title with a unanimous decision win.

